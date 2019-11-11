Rick and Morty Season 4 Gets a Shirt For Every New Episode

Adult Swim has partnered with Spencer’s for a line of exclusive Rick and Morty t-shirts that celebrate a moment from each new episode of Season 4. The premiere happened last night with “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”, so this morning we were treated to a design featuring Holographic Rick.

The shirt is available to order here, and Comicbook readers can save 25% off their order using the code TOMORTY25. The shirt is also part of a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Rick and Morty merch that you can shop in its entirety right here. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, we won’t spoil it in this article…but we will spoil it here. As for the subject of future shirts, the Funko Pops below might offer some hints.

Indeed, Funko recently unveiled a new wave of Pops and action figures that are based on moments from the upcoming episodes of Season 4.

The standard lineup of new Rick and Morty Pop figures includes Teddy Rick (with a bloody Chase rarity), Death Crystal Morty, Kirkland Meeseeks, Hologram Rick Clone, and Wasp Rick. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. Inside that link you’ll also find the Teddy Rick Galactic Plushie.

Odds are Teddy Rick won’t reach the heights of Pickle Rick, but we highly suggest going after the Teddy Rick Pop first. With any luck, you’ll get the Chase version. Then again, you could always skip the luck part and go right to eBay.

The exclusives in this lineup include glow-in-the-dark Hologram Rick (Amazon exclusive), Hologram Rick Protestor (Hot Topic exclusive), and Floating Death Crystal Morty (Walmart exclusive). Look for these figures to arrive in their respective stores in the coming weeks.

Rounding out the list, Funko has also included Rick and Morty space suit figures to the lineup with metallic versions headed to Walmart as an exclusive.

Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. EST.

