There's No New Episode of Riverdale Tonight

✖

We are steadily working our way to the Season 6 finale of Riverdale and while the series has been airing consistently each Sunday since it returned in March after the five episode "Rivervale" event, fans looking to tune in this week will not be greeted with a new episode of the popular The CW series. Instead, the network is broadcasting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on Sunday evening starting at 8 pm ET which means that we'll have to wait just a little longer for our next Riverdale fix.

Fortunately, fans won't have too long to wait for Riverdale to return. The series will be back next week, Sunday, June 12th with "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos", seventeenth episode of the show's sixth season. The episode will follow the series' tradition of taking on a Broadway musical nearly every season — Season 1 is the only season to date that has not done this — with this season's musical being American Psycho: The Musical. It's an appropriate selection considering that the episode will see Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) come up with a plan to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all. As fans of the series will recall, the Trash Bag Killer has been a thorn in Betty's side and a source of trauma for her since the series' time jump for Season 5.

"THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL — In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray."

This will be the fifth musical for Riverdale. Season 2 took on Carrie: The Musical. Season 3 took on Heathers: The Musical while Season 4 took on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Season 5 adapted songs from the off-Broadway hit Next to Normal.

It is currently unclear if there will be any additional breaks in Riverdale's schedule before the series' season finale in July. What we do know is that while Riverdale will return for Season 7 at midseason as part of The CW's 2022-2023 schedule, Season 7 will be the last for the series. Network president Mark Pedowitz explained that Season 7 is the perfect time to end Riverdale, calling it "the right amount".

"We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale executive producer and Archie Comics chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" airs June 12th.