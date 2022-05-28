Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos", the seventeenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 12th. The episode follows the series' tradition of taking on a Broadway musical almost every season — Season 1 is the only season to date that hasn't done this. This season, the series is taking on American Psycho: The Musical, appropriate considering the episode will see Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) come up with a plan to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all.

"THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL — In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray."

This will be the fifth musical for Riverdale. Season 2 took on Carrie: The Musical. Season 3 took on Heathers: The Musical while Season 4 took on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Season 5 adapted songs from the off-Broadway hit Next to Normal.

Recently, The CW revealed its 2022-2023 broadcast schedule as part of the network's Upfronts presentation, including that not only will Riverdale return for Season 7 at midseason instead of a regular fall debut, but that the seventh season of the series will be its last. Network president Mark Pedowitz explained that Season 7 is the perfect time to end Riverdale, calling it "the right amount".

"We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale executive producer and Archie Comics chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" airs June 12th.