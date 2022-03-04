✖

The MTV Movie & TV Awards take place on Sunday, June 5th with the festivities kicking off at 8 pm ET from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The star-studded event will reveal which films and television shows as well as actors and other performers who will take home the coveted Golden Popcorn Award as well as plenty of big performances and lots of surprises for fans in person and at home. The event will also host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED event, honoring reality television and competition series making it a must-watch celebration of entertainment. So, how does one tune into the party? Here are all the details you need to know on how to watch.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live tonight, Sunday, June 5th starting at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on MTV, The CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and VH1. The awards themselves will be followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at 10 pm ET. An encore broadcast of the awards show will air at 11 pm ET on MTV just in case you miss the live show.

If you aren't going to be able to watch on television, you can also catch the awards online. Those with a valid cable login can watch the awards show live on both MTV.com and the MTV app — the app is available across multiple platforms. If you don't have a cable login, MTV offers a one-time 24-hour free viewing pass. The awards will also be available to stream the next day on MTV.com. You can also stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards online. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and Paramount+ are all options for streaming, but do require subscriptions to ensure access.

As for the awards themselves, there are some heavy hitters up for awards. The Best Movie category is stacked with Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Adam Project all vying for the title. The awards are also debuting two new categories this year with Best Song and Here for the Hookup while UNSCRIPTED will unveil four categories as well, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star. You can check out a full list of the nominations here.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place Sunday, June 5th at 8 pm ET on MTV.