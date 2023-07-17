Riverdale: Ashleigh Murray Returns in “A Different Kind of Cat” Synopsis

Another familiar face is returning to Riverdale. The CW has released the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat”, the seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s seventh and final season and in it, Ashleigh Murray returns as Josie McCoy — just in a somewhat different context than fans might expect. Per the synopsis, Josie returns to screen her latest film as, in this reality, Josie is a movie star. As fans of Riverdale will recall, in the “main” Riverdale timeline, Josie was a musician. She also appeared as Josie in the short-lived spinoff series, Katy Keene. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

“TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM — Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she’s going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie’s (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle.”

One Fan Favorite Star is Not Returning

While Murray is coming back, as is Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper (she appears in the upcoming “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag”) there is one actor who is not returning for Riverdale’s final season. Series star Mädchen Amick recently revealed that F.P. Jones actor Skeet Ulrich will not be coming back to the series before it ends.

“He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back,” Amick said. “But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]’s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn’t happen.”

Ulrich departed Riverdale in Season 5 with F.P. leaving the Town With Pep to go to Toledo with Jughead’s little sister, Jellybean. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, telling fans on an Instagram live at one point that the reason he opted to leave the series was he was bored creatively.

Will Riverdale Return to the Present Before Series’ End?

With the 1950s setting this season of Riverdale technically reflecting them being in an alternative timeline following the events of Season 6, fans have wondered if the series will end with them returning to the present day, something Aguirre-Sacasa has previously suggested. Unfortunately, series star Mädchen Amick recently cast some doubt on that — sort of.

“I don’t know if I should answer,” Amick told Decider when asked about the setting. “No, we don’t get out of the 1950s. So, I guess maybe that is a big spoiler. I will say you do experience the characters in different… dimensions, that you get to see a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s. I can tease it that way. I think that’s saying enough.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat” airs August 2nd.