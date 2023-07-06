Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Thinks Fans Will Be Happy With Cheryl's Ending

Riverdale is in its seventh and final season on The CW and as the season begins to work its way towards the finale, fans are wondering where each of its characters will end up. When it come to Cheryl Blossom, series star Madelaine Petsch says that the character ends up in a good place, one that she thinks people will be happy with when they see where her story lands.

"It's more to me about saying goodbye to these people who made the show [and] put their love into it," Petsch told Us. "So, that was quite difficult. But I know it was time to put the red lipstick away and say goodbye the Cheryl. So, I'm excited to say goodbye to Cheryl [and] I think her story has been completed really well. I think people will be happy with it."

Petsch also spoke about about Cheryl's relationship with Toni Topaz — played by her real life best friend Vanessa Morgan — and where that goes in the last few episodes of the season.

"Vanessa has been my best friend since before the show even started. So, to play her onscreen love when we have so much chemistry was absolutely wonderful. What I love about her is that even in scenes wehre we're just [in the background], we find ways to make Choni feel real and authentic and like they're truly in love," she said. "I think you can really see, especially in the final couple episodes of the season, that what was really important to us is figuring out what our relationship looks like and making sure that it feels authentic and people are really happy with it."

Riverdale Wrapped Production on Season 7

Last week, Riverdale wrapped production on its final season and to mark the occaision series star Camila Mendes took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the series, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos featuring her Riverdale co-stars as she bid farewell to the series and her character, Veronica Lodge.

"That's a wrap on Veronica," Mendes wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji. "There's no caption or photo dumb that can illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode of Riverdale. I'm not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I'm saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. It doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

"To our loyal fans, thank you for actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. The handmade art and handwritten letters. I have endless appreciation for you guys. Thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves, she continued. "To our notoriously hard-working crew members, my beautiful family of talented co-stars, and our legendary showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, I love you all so much Thank you for all the precious time put into this show. Thank you for the core memories. I'm really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you."

Petsch also took to social media to share their own tributes to the series. Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, shared a photo of herself sitting in the hall of Riverdale High with the caption "I walked down this hallway for the last time yesterday. I have so much to say and so many feelings but I can't see my phone through my tears so right now I'll just say thank you and goodbye Riverdale."

What Is Season 7 of Riverdale About?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

"It is true, though the Archie started publishing much earlier than the 1950s, the decade that most people associate with Archie comics is the 1950s for whatever reason," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950. Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing, absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

RIverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.