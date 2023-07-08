Riverdale: Jughead Goes to War Over Comic Books in "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" Synopsis

Jughead Jones is going to war — but not in the traditional sense. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag", the sixteenth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season and in it, Jughead is going to war against Dr. Werthers over comic books. Thus far in the season, we've seen the slightly sinister child psychologist on a campaign against comic books as he thinks they are corrupting America's youth, even going so far in a recent episode as to getting teens at Riverdale High to sell back their comics only for the not-so-good doctor and the principal to burn them. Now, Jughead — who has been writing comics for Pep — will clash. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister's new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne."

Fan Favorite Star Not Returning For Riverdale's Final Season

While the new synopsis reveals that the episode will see an appearance by Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper in the latest Riverdale actor to return for the series' final season, one fan favorite sadly is not coming back. Series start Madchen Amick recently revealed that F.P. Jones actor Skeet Ulrich will not be coming back to the series before it ends.

"He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back," Amick said. "But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]'s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn't happen."

Ulrich departed Riverdale in Season 5 with F.P. leaving the Town With Pep to go to Toledo with Jughead's little sister, Jellybean. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, telling fans on an Instagram live at one point that the reason he opted to leave the series was he was bored creatively.

Riverdale Recently Wrapped Filming on its Final Season

The end of Riverdale is coming up with the series finale scheduled to air on August 23rd and the series just recently wrapped production on the series. Late last month, the official Archie Comics Twitter shared that production on the series had officially wrapped and soon after, series star Camila Mendes shared an emotional goodbye to the series and her character, Veronica Lodge.

"That's a wrap on Veronica," Mendes wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji. "There's no caption or photo dumb that can illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode of Riverdale. I'm not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I'm saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. It doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

"To our loyal fans, thank you for actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. The handmade art and handwritten letters. I have endless appreciation for you guys. Thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves, she continued. "To our notoriously hard-working crew members, my beautiful family of talented co-stars, and our legendary showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, I love you all so much Thank you for all the precious time put into this show. Thank you for the core memories. I'm really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" airs on July 26th.