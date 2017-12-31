‘Riverdale’ Star Says Betty & Veronica’s Relationship Will Be Challenged

Ever since the first episode premiered on The CW in at the beginning of 2017, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper formed a friendship that has become a part of the foundation of Riverdale.

But when the show returns from it’s winter hiatus in 2018, the best friends might be facing a rocky path on which B&V has little hope of surviving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actor Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the popular series, spoke about how her character’s relationship with Veronica could be put into jeopardy.

“I think that concept is challenged in the second half,” said Reinhart.

Over the course of season two, rifts began to form between the prime couples of Veronica and Archie as well as Betty and Jughead. While investigating the identity of the Black Hood, childhood BFFs Betty and Archie rekindled their intimate connection and shared a kiss — but that might not be what drives Betty and Veronica apart.

Instead, it could be a case of family bonds.

“Not to give too much away, but I think there is definitely challenges to come in Betty and Veronica’s friendship, and it’s a result of their parents, to be honest,” Reinhart said. “It’s like, how do they navigate their friendship with the parents that they have? And if their parents are at war, does that mean the kids are at war? That becomes very, very heavy in the latter half. The concept of Betty and Veronica putting each other first does become challenged.”

The series has teased issues between parents Hermione Lodge and Alice Cooper in the past, and those have seemed to come to the forefront with Hiram’s return and purchase of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe. The local diner has since become a breeding ground for criminal activity, with some members of the Southside Serpents using the property to deal drugs.

We’ll see how Alice and Hal Cooper handle the events in the pages of the Riverdale Register. But honestly, given how much Alice tends to butt heads with everyone in the town, this is hardly a surprising development.

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, January 17, with “Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle.”