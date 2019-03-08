‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Recalls Shock and Distress on Set When Luke Perry News Broke

Countless people have been mourning the loss of Luke Perry this week, and that includes the actor’s co-stars from Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale.

Perry passed away on March 4th at the age of 52 after a massive stroke, which took his fans and loved ones by complete surprise. The latest friend of Perry to pay tribute to him is Camila Mendes, who is best known for portraying Veronica Lodge on Riverdale.

“He took care of us all,” she wrote. “An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever i think of you, I will remember that feeling,” she concluded.

Mendes is not the only Riverdale star to post about Perry. KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews and Perry’s son on the series, recently shared a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram story.

In addition to the many posts from the Riverdale cast, it was also reported that the show would be dedicating all remaining episodes to Perry. The first since his death aired this week, and included a touching tribute.

Production on Riverdale was shut down Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the tragic news, but has since resumed. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Perry’s death:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had he filmed prior to his passing, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Riverdale‘s third season continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.