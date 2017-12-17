How Could Sabrina Fit Into Riverdale Season 2?

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Riverdale below! Only look if you want to know!

Almost since Riverdale was first announced, some fans have been hoping for a certain blonde spell-caster to make her way onto the show. Sabrina Spellman, also known as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has accumulated a cult following thanks to the popular comic series and 90s sitcom of the same name.

And while Sabrina has yet to appear on the latest Archie Comics adaptation, there has certainly been a lot of campaigning for her to do so. We’ve already theorized who would play the character on Riverdale, and now we have a theory about how she might enter the show’s unique world.

In tonight’s season finale, it was revealed that Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will no longer be allowed to continue to stay at the Andrews household, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) is being incarcerated. Instead, he is being taken in by a foster family in Riverdale‘s Southside.

Coincidentally, that family’s name is never mentioned over the course of the episode, even as Jughead agrees to stay with them. And we never exactly find out more about them, other than that Jughead thinks they seem nice.

But hints from the episode could indicate that Jughead is, in fact, going to live with Sabrina and her two aunts, Zelda and Hilda.

When Jughead’s social worker is convincing Jughead to move in with the foster family, she says that the family is one that they’ve worked with before. While this might just sound like it’s a standard foster family, there’s a chance this could tie into what is established about Sabrina’s family life.

While Sabrina’s parentage, and how she went to live with her aunts, isn’t exactly explained in the comics, it’s briefly touched on in the TV show. Essentially, Sabrina realizes she’s a witch at the same time that her father is sent away to work for the magical Foreign Services. And, due to a clause by the Witches Council, Sabrina’s mortal mom is forbidden to see her daughter without being turned into a ball of wax.

While these origins are certainly eccentric, the general concept of both of Sabrina’s parents being out of the picture could certainly be adapted in a much more conventional format within Riverdale, and explain how Sabrina was sent to live with her aunts with the help of Social Services.

In addition, with Jughead being taken into unfamiliar territory in Season 2 by moving to the Southside, Sabrina and her family could be an easy way to aclimate viewers – and Jughead – into that new environment. Not much of Jughead’s new life at Southside was seen in the finale, aside from a few brief scenes of him at Southside High. With much of that world still yet to be seen on Riverdale, bringing Sabrina and her aunts into the fold would make it less foreign.

In addition, introducing Sabrina and the Spellman family in this way would be one of the easiest ways to establish the dynamic between Sabrina and Jughead seen in the comics, without having to introduce her in Riverdale High.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but it does create an interesting path to finally bring Sabrina into the world of Riverdale.

