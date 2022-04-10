Riverdale: “Folk Heroes” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes,” the tenth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 17th. Recent episodes have seen Riverdale a bit rattled with the arrival of Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea), the descendant of one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, General Pickens. Percival has his own plans for Riverdale after declaring it the worst town in America and Archie and his friends are determined get the town out of his thrall by making Archie a modern-day folk hero. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

“THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN — To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

The synopsis also makes a reference to Cheryl making a surprising discovery about herself. As fans know, Cheryl recently discovered that her body has been taken over by ancestor, Abigail Blossom, who was burned at the stake after being accused of being a witch by Archie, Jughead, and Betty’s ancestors. With Cheryl obviously wanting to regain control, it’s anyone’s guess what it is she learns after falling ill — or the discovery is actually about Abigail.

Riverdale was recently renewed for Season 7 along with a handful of other series on The CW, though series star Cole Sprouse recently said that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to wrap Riverdale and its mysteries up “with a bow”.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” Sprouse said of working on the series. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes” will air on Sunday, April 17th.