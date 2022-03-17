Riverdale Becomes The Worst Town in America in New Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town”, the eighth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The synopsis teases more drama with regards to the post-Rivervale status quo for the town, particularly as the Town Council tries to keep its integrity alive at multiple turns. Apparently, this will include a complication courtesy of Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea), who is realistically tied to the town’s founder, Colonel Pickens. You can check out the synopsis below.

“THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA – After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O’Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong.Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they’re going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward.Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.”

The midseason return of Riverdale has been an interesting source of conversation among fans, between the months-long gap between new episodes, the midseason premiere being delayed by a few weeks, and the questions around the long-term future of the series, which has yet to be renewed for a seventh season.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” Archie Andrews actor KJ Apa explained in a 2020 interview. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into. It’s awesome that we can do that too, because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily. I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town” will air on Sunday, April 3rd.