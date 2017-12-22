Skeet Ulrich Wants ‘Scream’ Co-Star Neve Campbell to Play Jughead’s Mom on ‘Riverdale’

In the season-and-a-half since its debut, Riverdale has brought an array of ’90s stars into its cast. And if it was up to Skeet Ulrich, one of his former co-stars would absolutely join the party as well.

Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones in the series, was asked who he would like to see cast as his estranged wife and the mother of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). The actor reached back into his past filmography, suggesting that his Scream costar Neve Campbell play the part.

“I mean, God, I think Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich told TVLine. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility. But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

As horror fans will remember, Scream essentially kickstarted both Ulrich and Campbell’s careers back in 1996. The pair played high school sweethearts whose relationship took a pretty dark turn – something that could certainly translate over to Riverdale.

Jughead’s mom has been a bit of an enigma since the show began, as she left Riverdale with Jughead’s little sister Jellybean. The pair currently live in Toledo, Ohio, where Jughead’s mom works as a call center operator.

While Campbell currently has a few television and film projects under her belt, it’s hard to deny that she’d be a pretty awesome addition to Riverdale. And as we mentioned, she’d join a pretty epic roster of ’90s stars in the cast, including Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Molly Ringwald, and Luke Perry.

Riverdale returns from midseason hiatus on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018.