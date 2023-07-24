Riverdale: Julian Gets His Hands on a Stag Film in "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" Clip (Exclusive)

There's always something about the forbidden that makes it just that much more enticing, especially when it comes to sex and that's certainly the case for the teens in Riverdale. All season long matters of sex have been a topic of conversation of exploration for Riverdale's high schoolers and now, the guys are getting curious about it on film. This week's upcoming episode, "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" will see Julian Blossom get his hands on a stag film and now, in an exclusive clip shared with ComicBook.com by The CW, he lets the guys know — and invites them to screen the illicit film with him. You can check out the clip from the episode for yourself in the video above and then read on for the official episode synopsis below.

"CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister's new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne."

As you can see in the clip, not all of the guys are quite sure what to make of the idea of a stag film, but they're all curious. The real trick is going to be finding a way to actually watch it. Julian has an idea of where, but he'll need a projector — enlisting Kevin and Clay to get one from the Babylonium. Given the moral tensions of the era — as well as the way Dr. Werthers has been so on the hunt for "moral corruption" among the youth, things should get pretty interesting pretty quickly.

The Episode Will Also See the Return of Polly Cooper

As revealed by the episode synopsis, Tiera Skovbye returns as Polly Cooper for the episode for an unexpected reunion between Polly and Betty. Skovbye isn't the only familiar face returning for the final season of Riverdale. Mark Consuelos and Marisol Nichols have both appeared in recent episodes and Ashleigh Murray will appear later this season as well. However, one, fan-favorite is not going to be returning before the series concludes. Series start Madchen Amick recently revealed that F.P. Jones actor Skeet Ulrich will not be coming back to the series before it ends.

"He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back," Amick said. "But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]'s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn't happen."

Ulrich departed Riverdale in Season 5 with F.P. leaving the Town With Pep to go to Toledo with Jughead's little sister, Jellybean. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, telling fans on an Instagram live at one point that the reason he opted to leave the series was he was bored creatively.

Riverdale Recently Wrapped Filming on its Final Season

The end of Riverdale is coming up with the series finale scheduled to air on August 23rd and the series just recently wrapped production on the series. Late last month, the official Archie Comics Twitter shared that production on the series had officially wrapped and soon after, series star Camila Mendes shared an emotional goodbye to the series and her character, Veronica Lodge.

"That's a wrap on Veronica," Mendes wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji. "There's no caption or photo dumb that can illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode of Riverdale. I'm not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I'm saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. It doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" airs on July 26th.