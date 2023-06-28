Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Shares Emotional Goodbye to Riverdale

On Monday, Riverdale officially wrapped production on the fan favorite The CW series after seven seasons. To mark the occasion. series star Camila Mendes took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the series, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos featuring her Riverdale co-stars as she bid farewell to the series and her character, Veronica Lodge.

"That's a wrap on Veronica," Mendes wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji. "There's no caption or photo dumb that can illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode of Riverdale. I'm not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I'm saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. It doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

"To our loyal fans, thank you for actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. The handmade art and handwritten letters. I have endless appreciation for you guys. Thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves, she continued. "To our notoriously hard-working crew members, my beautiful family of talented co-stars, and our legendary showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, I love you all so much Thank you for all the precious time put into this show. Thank you for the core memories. I'm really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you."

Other Riverdale Stars Also Paid Tribute to the Series

Mendes' co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch also took to social media to share their own tributes to the series. Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, shared a photo of herself sitting in the hall of Riverdale High with the caption "I walked down this hallway for the last time yesterday. I have so much to say and so many feelings but I can't see my phone through my tears so right now I'll just say thank you and goodbye Riverdale."

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, shared a photo of herself in Betty's bedroom with the caption, "Goodbye, Riverdale it's been an honor getting to grow up here."

What Is Season 7 of Riverdale About?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

"It is true, though the Archie started publishing much earlier than the 1950s, the decade that most people associate with Archie comics is the 1950s for whatever reason," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950. Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing, absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

He continued, "The other big thing that felt really resonant is the 1950s were when the modern idea of the teenager was born. Teenagers really didn't ... Teenagers as we know them, and as consumers of popular culture, as consumers of movies and television and comic books and things like that, that really ... The birth of the American of the modern American teenager was the 1950s as well. So, it felt like, "Oh, well that's Archie." I mean, that is Archie. So, it felt like this is the time period, this is actually the time period. So those were also things that kind of resonated with us and why we landed on this time period. Also later ... and the world is roiling later in the '60s with counterculture, with the civil rights movement, with the sort of a gay liberation movement and things like that. And it felt like in terms of our thematic, which is the wholesome sweet innocent facade, and then the darker, more dangerous, more fraught themes and issues bubbling underneath, it felt like the '50s sort of suited that to a T."