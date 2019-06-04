Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Shares Warning After Scary Incident With Fake Rideshare Driver

Rideshare services, such as Uber and Lyft, have become an indispensable part of life for many people, offering up an often inexpensive alternative to traditional taxi services. You just pull up an app, enter where you want to go, and someone shows up to get you there. However, the convenience is not without risk and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is speaking up, warning fans about those dangers after a terrifying incident with a fake driver.

Over the weekend, Reinhart took to Twitter to recount an experience she had when trying to use a rideshare service but, instead, found herself dealing with someone only posing to be a driver.

“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver,” Reinhart wrote. “I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car.”

It’s a chilling, but timely reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety when it comes to ridesharing. In April, a Seattle woman was sexually assaulted by a man posing as her Uber driver. Also in April University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was found dead after getting into a car she thought was her Uber. Josephson’s death made national headlines and prompted Uber to implement safety features that it had previously resisted, such as a “panic button” type feature as well as allowing riders to share trip information with up to five “trusted contacts” each trip. Rideshare users have also been implored by law enforcement agencies to take measures to verify that the car and driver are, in fact, with the rideshare service by verifying the vehicle description, license plate, driver’s name, and even asking the driver to identify them, the user, by name before ever getting into the vehicle.

It’s those extra steps that could save a life, and Reinhart took things a bit further. In a follow-up tweet, she reminded fans to trust their gut rather than worry about politeness.

“Seriously… please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude,” she wrote in a second Tweet. “Trust your gut. It could save you.”

What do you think about Reinhart’s harrowing rideshare experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.