‘Riverdale’ Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Musical Episode

Fans may have to wait a few more weeks before getting to witness Riverdale‘s musical episode, but star Mädchen Amick attempted to whet their appetites by posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the series’ set.

The upcoming episode will feature a storyline centered around Carrie: The Musical, which was inspired by the Stephen King novel. Interestingly, Amick has previously starred in an adaptation of a King story, the 1992 film Sleepwalkers.

The musical might have significance with Amick given the King connection, but it also has significance with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as well.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted to TVLine. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’”

More than an opportunity to bring in a personal favorite horror story, the opportunity also relates directly to the themes of Riverdale.

“That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom.” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “It felt like we could play with these archetypes.”

In mostly positive ways, fans of the series have noted similarities between Riverdale and Amick’s former TV series Twin Peaks, as they both focus on a darkness that lurks beneath the seemingly innocent facade of a small town. The upcoming musical episode will also allow the series to remind fans that the high school setting is an integral part of the story, despite such adult themes regularly being explored.

“On some level, Riverdale is a crime and a mystery and a pulp show, but there is an element of coming-of-age and of high school, obviously.” Aguirre-Sacasa pointed out. “And doing the school musical is such a rite of passage that we wanted to do that.”

Tune in to the musical episode of Riverdale on Wednesday, April 14th on The CW.

