Riverdale: “Next to Normal” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal”, the eighteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. The synopsis hints at another unique narrative departure for the long-running drama series, with Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) apparently creating “an imaginary musical fantasy world” in which her family hasn’t undergone its various traumas. Given the fact that Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) was revealed to be a serial killer and then shot and killed in jail, Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) was seemingly killed by the Lonely Highway Killer, and Charles (Wyatt Nash) was also revealed to be a serial killer who developed a romantic relationship with the man who stole his identity, Chic (Hart Denton), it’s understandable that she would want to create this hypothetical scenario.

The episode is also expected to see Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) taking her relationship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) to the next level — by introducing him to her parents. Additionally, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) will be making “a big decision about their future”, so it sounds like the episode will be relationship-heavy. It will be interesting to see what that latter storytelling entails, especially as Archie’s relationship with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) doesn’t seem to be done either.

“Betty and Archie’s story isn’t over yet, and their relationship does deepen, especially as we enter the last stretch of episodes,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in an interview with TVLine earlier this year.

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal” below!

“MOTHER’S DAY IN RIVERDALE – Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again.But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality.Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Next to Normal” will air on September 29th.