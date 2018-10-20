‘Riverdale’ Reveals Its Official Synopsis for Flashback Episode ‘The Midnight Club’

It seems the Gargoyle King will play a role in the flashback episode of Riverdale inspired by The Breakfast Club, according to an official synopsis for “Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club,” released today.

In the episode, the kids of Riverdale will play circa 1992 versions of their parents in an episode that sends the story back in time to discover the roots of a shocking mystery that reshaped the town of Riverdale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In keeping with the Breakfast Club theme, John Hughes regular Anthony Michael Hall has been cast as the principal of Riverdale High, Mr. Featherhead. There is no word on whether Hall might come back later to play an older version of the character.

The idea of making a Breakfast Club-themed Riverdale story isn’t new; fans have joked about it since Molly Ringwald was cast as Archie’s mom in the show’s first season, and an issue of the Riverdale tie-in comic already did it with the current generation of kids. In “The Midnight Club,” the Riverdale cast will play their parents.

“Throughout the years, we’ve talked a little bit about backstory and we’ve been revealing backstory slowly,” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained during the show’s Comic Con panel. “And periodically I will get a call phone call from Madchen, who’ll say, ‘Ok, I’m playing a scene and I know nothing of the context.’ So we talk about that stuff.”

The episode will also star Mark Consuelos’s real-life son Michael in the role of a young Hiram Lodge.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STAR IN A FLASHBACK TO RIVERDALE HIGH CIRCA 1992

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.

Marisol Nichols, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.

Riverdale airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays, before episodes of Legacies on The CW. “Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” will debut on November 7.