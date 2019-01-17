‘Riverdale’ Is Out For Blood in “The Stranger” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “The Stranger”, the tenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The promo plays up the drama of this week’s cliffhanger pretty well, as Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) appeared to die due to the injuries he sustained in a bear attack. The footage conveniently doesn’t hint at whether or not Archie is actually dead, but brings a lot of doom and gloom to the rest of Riverdale in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Namely, it certainly looks like quite a lot of characters want to join forces to do something. Which, when juxtaposed with a shot of Hiram Lodge (Mark Conseulos) bleeding on the floor, certainly looks ominous.

One shot of the promo also appears to show Betty (Lili Reinhart) visiting what might be the Silence of the Lambs-style prison cell of Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), who was arrested for being the Black Hood at the end of last season. While it’s unclear exactly why Betty would be visiting her estranged father, it could lead to something interesting in the process.

“I personally think there will be more layers to this whole Black Hood situation.” Munro told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Again, I’m an audience participant, as well as an actor, so I don’t know. Roberto and the writers keep everything very tight. They haven’t discussed with us at all what season three has coming. They’re very strategic with their plan of their characters and where they want them to go, and how it all goes. I’m really hoping that this flushes out Hal, to just be a much more interesting character. Now, he has dimensions. Now I’m like okay, now it gets exciting for me to actually play this guy.”

“I can also tell you, but also too it was interesting that you say that I confessed in the Cooper house, because I don’t remember ever confessing.” Munro continued. “All I did was say, ‘Betty, tell me what I did.’ She told me what I did. I didn’t say, ‘Yes, that’s what I did.’ Again, these are all just me, as far as theories, as well. I look for little things in the scripts and I go, ‘Okay, what does this actually mean? Was Hal part of a Black Hood tribe and he was just the guy pulling the strings, and someone else did all the killings? What does he mean by that? How come he never actually confessed that he did it?’ Who knows? That could be part of the story as well.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.