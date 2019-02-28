‘Riverdale’: “Fire Walk With Me” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Fire Walk With Me”, the fourteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The promo hints at some new drama for Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys Jones (Gina Gershon), who have struck a unique deal for Riverdale‘s criminal underworld — one that Veronica (Camila Mendes) might have a part in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Gladys in a previous interview. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

It also looks like there’ll be some more creepiness with the Farm, after Alice fully surrendered to the group at the end of this week’s episode. Could this finally be the week that we meet Farm leader Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray)? At this point, he remains just as much of a Shrodinger’s cat as ever.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Fire Walk With Me” below!

“THE LOST BOY

Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) control over Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them.

Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) struggles to maintain control over the Serpents.

Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Marisol Adler directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Fire Walk With Me” will air on March 6th.