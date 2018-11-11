‘Riverdale’: “Manhunter” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released new photos and details for “Manhunter”, the sixth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The details hint at some direct consequences from “The Midnight Club”, the parent-centric flashback episode that aired this past week.

ComicBook.com

As Betty (Lili Reinhart) and the audience learned, the parents got deeply into Gryphons and Gargoyles when they were in high school, which ultimately led to the death of Principal Featherhead (Anthony Michael Hall). As Alice (Madchen Amick) explained, she’s unsure if anyone in The Midnight Club was behind Featherhead’s death, and could be the true “Gargoyle King” who has been terrorizing the present day.

The synopsis also hints that Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be “in hot water” after trying to prove Archie’s (KJ Apa) innocence, something that might already color the prison break in this week’s “The Great Escape” episode.

You can check out the synopsis for “Manhunter” below!

“THE COVER-UP — After confronting the parents, who were part of “The Midnight Club” twenty-five years ago, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out who the true Gargoyle King is.

Meanwhile, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to prove Archie’s (KJ Apa) innocence lands her in hot water. Finally, Archie turns to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help making things right.

Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Manhunter” will air on November 28th.