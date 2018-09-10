‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Gives Update on Season 3’s Musical Episode

Riverdale broke the status quo earlier this year with its musical episode, and it sounds like that will soon become an annual thing.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently teased what fans can expect with Season 3’s musical episode, which was confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con. As Aguirre-Sacasa explained, the episode will once again center on Riverdale High putting on a musical, but they haven’t found the particular production just yet.

“We have a lot of shows we’ve been talking about,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “There are a couple musicals we’ve been circling.”

As fans will remember, last season saw the high school crew putting on a production of Carrie: The Musical, which brought fans a grisly murder, new secrets — oh, and quite a lot of song and dance.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted during a previous interview. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’”

“That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom.” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “It felt like we could play with these archetypes.”

Of course, regardless of whatever musical Riverdale chooses to put on next year, fans can safely expect a lot of crazy moments — and some teen angst.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode.” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said of last season’s musical episode. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

Are you excited to see Riverdale put on another musical episode? What show do you hope they decide to do?

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.