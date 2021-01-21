Riverdale is Back and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Riverdale returned on Wednesday night and while the episode ushered in the Archie Comics-inspired series's fifth season, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production on The CW series last spring, the season premiere was actually a continuation of Season Four's storylines. That means that the Riverdale crew found themselves dealing with normal teenage things like prom, but also still dealing with the mysterious videotapes, as well as plenty of relationship drama. As with pretty much every episode of Riverdale, there was a lot packed into the hour and fans had plenty to say about the return of the fan-favorite -- even if they didn't love the direction some of the stories took.

Warning: spoiler's for the Season Five premiere of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" below.

The season premiere saw Betty and Jughead get a lead on the mysterious "auteur" behind the snuff films, Archie face-off with Katy Keene's boyfriend K.O. Kelly in the ring as part of his attempt to get into the Naval Academy, and also saw everyone head off to senior prom, which is where things got very interesting. In true Riverdale fashion, hearts were broken with Toni and Cheryl breaking up due to family interference as well as Archie and Veronica also calling it quits when Archie confesses that he and Betty kissed -- and that a song that Veronica had found wasn't about her, but was about Betty.

It's a lot to process, and after such a long wait for the show's return, that's exactly what fans did online. Fans had a lot to say about a little bit of everything related to tonight's Riverdale so strap in and read on to find out just how fans are feeling about Riverdale's return and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.