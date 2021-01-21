Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in Season 5 Premiere

Riverdale has been off of our television screens for over half a year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused production on the show’s fourth season to draw to an early close. The hit The CW series definitely has a lot of stories left in store -- and fans finally got to see the first glimpse of it on Wednesday night, with the show’s Season 5 premiere. With only a handful of episodes left until the series’ plot jumps forward in time several years, there are a lot of major milestones to cover, beginning with Riverdale High’s high school prom. But of course, in true Riverdale fashion, the night of glitz and glamour didn’t go as planned. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale's Season 5 premiere, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax.” Obviously, spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax", below! Only look if you want to know!

Bughead Betty and Jughead learn that Mr. Honey is alive, and there haven't been any attempts on his life even after the mysterious snuff film. Jughead believes that the "auteur" behind the snuff films is David, the man who runs Blue Velvet video, but there ultimately are no leads. Betty and Jughead visit Brett, who tells them that in order to get in with David, they need to bring him a snuff film. They recruit Cheryl and Reggie to be part of it, and Betty and Kevin deliver it to David. David doesn't believe the video is real, so Betty shows him another one -- the family video of her dad becoming the Black Hood. That gets them in with David, who invites them to an underground rave. They find The Auteur's films being screened, and spot a man in a creepy mask, but are distracted when Jellybean shows up.

Varchie Archie prepares for his interview for the Naval Academy. The Naval Academy commandant reveals that Archie has promise, but that there are other candidates they're considering -- including K.O. Kelly, who Veronica recognizes as the boyfriend of Katy Keene. K.O. ultimately wins the fight, and the commandant tells him to reapply, but he refuses. When Hiram hears about it, he offers Archie the job of Deputy Mayor. In and amongst all of that, Veronica is very supportive of Archie, finding the song that Archie wrote for Betty, and ultimately singing it at the speakeasy. At the prom, Veronica offers to defer college for a year to spend time with Archie, but Archie comes clean and reveals what happened with Betty. After the prom, Veronica decides that they shouldn't tell Jughead about what happened, and should just go their separate ways after graduation. Veronica later tells Hermione what happened, and Hiram overhears.

Choni Toni tells Cheryl that she's still nervous about her family accepting her as gay, and asks her to pretend to not be her girlfriend during graduation. Later, Toni's grandma confronts her for dating a Blossom, given the beef that both families have with each other. Toni's grandma tells her not to go to prom with Cheryl, but she does anyway -- with the caveat that she go back to live with her grandma at the end of the night. Cheryl later cries to Nana Blossom, arguing that she's always going to be alone.