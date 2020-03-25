Riverdale’s Musical Episode Reportedly Delayed

The CW’s Riverdale has been in the middle of a four-week hiatus — and it looks like that might last a little while longer. On Tuesday, the network put out a press release announcing its schedule for the week of April 6th, announcing several major shifts in the network’s regular programming schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The network will be airing a rerun of the entire “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover during that week, delaying new episodes of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Legacies that were originally slated to air.

So for those who were eager to see Riverdale‘s Season 4 musical episode,”Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town”, you will be out of luck for the time being. While it’s unclear exactly how much longer the episode – and other installments of The CW’s shows – will be delayed, the setbacks are understandable given the pandemic. Riverdale was the first show on the network to officially shut down production earlier this month, when a crew member on set came into contact with somebody who tested positive for Coronavirus. Not only is filming itself affected by the shutdowns and calls to self-isolate, but post-production elements like editing and music are also having to operate remotely.

When Riverdale does return, it’s musical episode will be bringing to life an unconventional production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, something that has been in the works in an interesting way.

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do ‘Hedwig’ and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, ‘Hedwig’ is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” below!

“After the previous debacles of “Carrie” and “Heathers,” Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal—by each performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom…”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.