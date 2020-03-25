The CW to Re-Air “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact virtually every element of day-to-day life, it's no surprise that schedules are shifting and changing including television schedules. As production on various shows go dark due to the coronavirus, The CW has had to make some shifts to its regular programming schedule, but it's not all bad news. The CW will be re-airing the DC crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in April, offering fans an opportunity to experience the end of the Arrowverse as we know it -- and the rebirth of a whole new world -- while they practice social distancing.
The shift to the network's schedule comes right on the heels of some major announcements regarding the schedules of some of The CW's most popular shows. On Monday, it was announced that the March 23 episode of Supernatural would be its last for a while as behind the scenes work on the long-running series' final episodes could not be completed with production shut down. Last week, it was announced that new episodes of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow would also be delayed, though at that time it was expected that The Flash would return on April 7th with a new episode. As the pandemic continues, that will not be the case.
The refreshed schedule also impacts some of the network's other series. Roswell, New Mexico does not appear to be impacted by this schedule shift, nor does Nancy Drew while Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Legacies will all be preempted during the rebroadcast of "Crisis."
"Crisis on Infinite Earths" brought together the heroes from multiple Earths to fight the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) who threatened to destroy all reality. The battle brought together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton's Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.
Read on for The CW's updated schedule for the week of April 6th.
Monday, April 6
Due to the unexpected hiatus of Supernatural, Roswell, New Mexico will be preceded Whose Line Is It Anyway beginning March 30.
8-8:30 PM ET/7-7:30 PM CT - WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?
8:30-9 PM ET/7:30-8 PM CT- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?
9-10 PM ET/8-9 PM CT- ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO
Tuesday, April 7
8-9 PM ET/7-8 PM CT- SUPERGIRL crossover part one (R)
THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC TELEVISON CROSSOVER EVENT, CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) - in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.
9-10 PM/8-9 PM CT- BATWOMAN crossover part two (R)
CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? PART TWO OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY – The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Don Whitehead and Holly Henderson.
[note: THE FLASH and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will be preempted this night]
Wednesday, April 8
8-9 PM ET/7-8 PM CT- THE FLASH crossover part three (R)
BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.
9-10 PM/8-9 PM CT- NANCY DREW
[note: RIVERDALE will be preempted this night]
Thursday, April 9
8-9 PM ET/7-8 PM CT- ARROW crossover part four (R)
OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF "CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS." EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash's (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.
9-10 PM/8-9 PM CT - DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW crossover part five (R)0comments
THE EARTH-SHATTERING "CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS" CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – "Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.
[note: KATY KEENE and LEGACIES will be preempted this night]
