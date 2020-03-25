The CW to Re-Air “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact virtually every element of day-to-day life, it's no surprise that schedules are shifting and changing including television schedules. As production on various shows go dark due to the coronavirus, The CW has had to make some shifts to its regular programming schedule, but it's not all bad news. The CW will be re-airing the DC crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in April, offering fans an opportunity to experience the end of the Arrowverse as we know it -- and the rebirth of a whole new world -- while they practice social distancing.

The shift to the network's schedule comes right on the heels of some major announcements regarding the schedules of some of The CW's most popular shows. On Monday, it was announced that the March 23 episode of Supernatural would be its last for a while as behind the scenes work on the long-running series' final episodes could not be completed with production shut down. Last week, it was announced that new episodes of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow would also be delayed, though at that time it was expected that The Flash would return on April 7th with a new episode. As the pandemic continues, that will not be the case.

The refreshed schedule also impacts some of the network's other series. Roswell, New Mexico does not appear to be impacted by this schedule shift, nor does Nancy Drew while Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Legacies will all be preempted during the rebroadcast of "Crisis."

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" brought together the heroes from multiple Earths to fight the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) who threatened to destroy all reality. The battle brought together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton's Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

Read on for The CW's updated schedule for the week of April 6th.