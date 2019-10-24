Riverdale Recap With Spoilers: The Farm Returns in “Dog Day Afternoon”

Riverdale‘s fourth season is officially in full swing, and fans are eagerly speculating what the show has in store for its cast of characters (especially considering the ominous flash-forward sequences). In addition to diving head-first into Season 4’s newest mysteries, this week’s episode brought a climactic conclusion to last season’s biggest thread — the whereabouts of The Farm, the sadistic and bizarre cult that has been in the margins of Riverdale since its inception. This week, the show put a cap on The Farm’s story — and did a whole lot more in the process. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, “Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon”.

***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Archie tells Mad Dog he plans to turn the boxing gym into a youth center. He meets with Mary and a social worker, who question whether or not he’s prepared for all of the work and money it will entail. He and the other teenagers question how to raise money, and Veronica decides on a car wash. It only raises $400. Mad Dog tells Archie about Dodger, a drug dealer who reportedly preys on children to run his drugs.

Mary suggests that Archie come back to Chicago with him, and that he has a trust that would allow him to successfully go to college. He sneaks out in the middle of the night, and goes to beat up Dodger. Veronica later gives Mary $40,000 for the community center.

The next day, Archie shows Mad Dog that he got a bag full of dirty money from beating up Dodger and his gang. Mad Dog asks if Veronica can help launder it for them, but she tells him to burn it instead. Mary arrives at the gym, offering to stay in Riverdale and help Archie make the community center a non-profit.

Meanwhile, Charles shows Betty the information he found on The Farm’s whereabouts. He sends an undercover agent in to deliver pizza to The Farm — who is then promptly killed. Edgar realizes that Charles is spying on him, and tells him to stay away. Betty gets a call from Edgar, who knows that Alice has been a mole for the FBI. He gives Betty a list of demands she needs to fulfill in five hours, which would allow him and his followers to successfully flee the country. The Governor refuses to meet Edgar’s demands, and Betty tries to get Edgar to release one of the hostages. He says that he already has — just as Polly arrives in the police station, strapped to a bomb. Betty frantically tries to defuse the bomb, and ultimately uses a bobby pin to stop it.

Polly tells Betty to negotiate with Edgar herself, otherwise, The Farm is going to start killing hostages. Betty asks Veronica for the money and she ultimately agrees to give her her parents’ fabrege eggs. She then convinces Toni to help make The Farm’s passports, and is able to score one of the school buses. She arrives at the hotel The Farm is staying at, and is immediately pistol-whipped unconscious by Evelyn.

Betty wakes up to find that she’s held hostage with Alice. Alice reveals The Farm’s master plan — for Evelyn to drive the Farmies in the bus off of a cliff, while Edgar flies away in the rocket that he’s building. Unless they escape, the two of them are going to be strapped to the front of the bus as a shield. They ambush and knock out Evelyn, as Betty attempts to lead the Farmies onto the bus to safety. She’s confronted by Fangs who calls her a traitor, but she quickly punches him out. Alice notices that Edgar is watching, and goes to confront him. Betty then finds Mister Weatherbee, whose fingers were cut off by Edgar because he thought he was the mole. Charles calls Betty to reveal that he’s sent reinforcements to The Farm. Alice chases Charles to the rocket he’s building (while dressed like Evel Knievel) and shoots him dead.

The Cooper family returns to Riverdale, as Alice begins her expose about her time at The Farm, while Polly checks into treatment. Betty and Jughead then find an unmarked videotape on the doorstep.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Veronica doubts whether or not she should change her last name to Gomez. She later comes home to find Hiram, who is unhappy that she wants to change her name. He reveals that his birth name wasn’t actually Lodge, but Luna, and that changing her name isn’t going to wash away the things that happened to her. Veronica later visits Hiram in prison, revealing that she’s changed her name to Luna.

Cheryl and Toni question whether or not the twins are safe being cared for by Nana Rose. They then hear Nana Rose screaming and talking about “the triplets” burning in a fire. Cheryl comes home to find that Toni has hired a night nurse named Darius, who she subsequently fires, after suspecting that he moved Jason’s corpse in the night. She later finds that a rat was eating Jason’s corpse, just as Toni walks in.

Jughead moves into his dorm at Stonewall Prep. Betty tells him that he’s going to miss him, but she tells him not to worry. He then runs into Moose – who now goes by Marmaduke – and is going to be one of his roommates at the school. He reveals that he had a nervous breakdown after his father impersonated the Gargoyle King, leading to him starting over at Stonewall Prep. Stonewall Prep holds a writing class, and Jughead and Brett quickly get at odds with each other. Later, another student named Donna tells him to be wary of Brett. Mr. Chipping gives Jughead, Brett, and the other students an assignment — to write an ending to the same mystery story. Brett continues to antagonize Jughead, insulting his family. Jughead and Brett later tie for last place in the writing assignment. Brett later tells the entire school the truth about Moose’s past.

***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.