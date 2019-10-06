Riverdale: “Dog Day Afternoon” Synopsis Pits Betty Against the Cult

Riverdale‘s Season 3 finale plunged the show into a whole new territory, and it sounds like that will involve answering of the show’s biggest lingering questions. Over the weekend, The CW released a new synopsis for “Dog Day Afternoon”, the third episode of the show’s fourth season. The synopsis hints at quite a lot of high school hijinks, as well as Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) confronting the members of The Farm, the maniacal cult that disappeared at the end of last season.

“BETTY AND CHARLES CONFRONT EDGAR EVERNEVER — Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center.

Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray.”

As fans will remember, The Farm had essentially been teased since the show’s inception, as the haven that Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) and Jason Blossom had planned to run away to. By Season 3, The Farm had been revealed to be a group led by Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray), which harvested the organs of its followers and dealt in other shady enterprises.

“How would you get people to drink the Kool-Aid?” Murray said of the preparation for his character. “You must have a very, very vast belief system, and a very compelling way to tell that story, and a very intricate charm to manipulate each and every person in a different way. You must be a great people reader.”

The group mysteriously left during a ritual in the Season 3 finale, and the show’s cast and crew had previously hinted that the storyline would be wrapped up by the third episode of Season 4.

“That story’s not over.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly of how The Farm would factor into Season 4. “Edgar’s not in jail, and Alice is MIA. We are going to resolve that story. It’s not going to be the season-long story, though. We’re going to resolve it pretty quickly, and I think what we’re really excited to play is the idea that Alice has her lost son back and that Betty has her half-brother, Jughead has his half-brother. So it’s not like Alice is going to be missing for most of the season or that the Farm is going to continue for most of the season. That is an outstanding thing, though.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dog Day Afternoon” will air on October 23rd.