Riverdale: "Reservoir Dogs" Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs", the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode is expected to bring several of the season's lingering plotlines to a head, as part of the series' long-awaited return from hiatus. From Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) dealing with the trauma he endured in the Army, to Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) investigating the truth behind the Lonely Highway killer. As the photos show, the episode will also concern a storyline involving Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), which could very well be tied to Cheryl and her mom's "ministry."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs" will air on August 25th.