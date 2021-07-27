Riverdale: New Poster Teases Season 5's Return

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the return of Riverdale, and it seems like the hit The CW series isn't pulling any punches when it comes back. The Archie Comics-inspired adventure has already teed up some major storylines in its fifth season — and a new poster showcases what fans can expect with the return. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).

(Photo: The CW)

While Riverdale has definitely unfolded in some unexpected ways this season, that arguably came with the territory of jumping the series forward five years in time — a narrative decision that has paid off in interesting ways.

"On a practical level we really wanted to — I call them still the kids [Laughs] — but for the kids to be playing characters closer to their age," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "And I think one of the hallmarks of Riverdale has been that it isn't a procedural. Every episode is its own genre and it's constantly reinventing itself and it felt like if we had stayed in high school, we might run the risk of playing the same beats and the same stories over and over again. So I think the idea was that it would sort of be a creative boost for the writers, a creative boost for the actors, and after four years of very gonzo, intricate, incestuous plotting, it was like, "Oh!" Well, we can just drop everyone into new storylines that feel organic to the characters, but allow us to feel like we can move a little more nimbly. Without the burden of, you know, Bughead dating or the burden of Archie still wrestling with the immediate death of his father. It felt like a way to freshen everything up and I feel like that was the big goal."

You can check out the synopsis for the series' return episode, "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows" below!

"RETURN TO RIVERDALE — In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Riverdale will return with new episodes beginning Wednesday, August 11th, on The CW.