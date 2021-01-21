Riverdale: "Graduation" Photos Released

A new era began for The CW's Riverdale on Wednesday night, with the debut of the show's Season 5 premiere. The episode was the show's first installment for quite some time, after the series' production was shut down in March of last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new batch of episodes have a lot of new milestones to cover, including senior prom and high school graduation, and thanks to a new set of photos, we now know what that latter milestone will entail. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation", the third episode of the show's fifth season.

As the title would suggest, the episode will focus on the class of Riverdale High going through their high school graduation, and also looking ahead to what the future hold. The episode is sure to be bittersweet, especially with the exits of series regulars Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, whose exits were announced before the unexpected COVID-19 shutdown.

"Yeah, I've talked to all the actors and I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season.'" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained last year. "And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it.' And again, neither Hermione nor F.P., this isn't a spoiler, but they're not dying. My hope is to have them be a part of Riverdale for as long as Riverdale continues."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation", and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

"STAY INNOCENT — With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation" will air on February 3rd.