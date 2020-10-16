Riverdale Star Skeet Ulrich Commemorates Final Day on Set Before Leaving Series

✖

When Riverdale returns with new episodes next year, it will be doing so with a wildly new status quo. Not only will the series be undergoing a major time jump midway through its upcoming fifth season, but it will be saying goodbye to longtime cast members Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich. While fans still have to wait a while to see Nichols and Ulrich's final appearances on the show, Ulrich recently took to social media to announce his farewell from the series. In a post on Instagram, Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, thanked the The CW series for how it has impacted its life, while confirming that "today is [his] last day on set but the experience will never leave [his] heart."

Ulrich and Marisol's exits were announced earlier this year, with the expectation that both would be leaving after the Season 4 finale. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production on the series earlier than planned, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that both actors would be able to finish out their arc before the time jump occurs.

"Yeah, I've talked to all the actors and I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season.'" Aguirre-Sacasa explained earlier this year. "And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it.' And again, neither Hermione nor F.P., this isn't a spoiler, but they're not dying. My hope is to have them be a part of Riverdale for as long as Riverdale continues."

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement when the exits were first announced. "I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

What do you think of Skeet Ulrich's tribute to Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale is expected to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.