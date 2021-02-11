Riverdale Showrunner Teases Potential Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cameos

✖

The CW's Riverdale is operating in a bit of uncharted territory, as the series has officially jumped forward seven years into the future. While that narrative decision has already caused some unexpected goofs on the show, it also has brought a lot of potential for new storytelling -- and according to new comments from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, that could potentially include cameo appearances from some of the series' sister shows. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa was asked if Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka -- and by extension, any of the characters on either CAOS or Katy Keene -- could cross over into Riverdale.

"That's a really good question and I will tell you that we [have] had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed, "so it's more possible [than] it's ever been, let me say that."

Fans already got some nods to the larger "Archieverse" in the first episode after the time jump, with Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) factoring into the events of Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendes) storyline in New York, despite not appearing onscreen. Given the fact that Riverdale now has seven years of storyline to potentially cover -- and the events of both CAOS and Katy Keene ended several years before the flagship show's current point in time -- there certainly could be some easy and meaningful ways for characters from the other series to factor in.

"If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa previously shared with ComicBook.com. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that's a really fun element of it. But no, you're right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.