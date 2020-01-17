Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Offers Update on Riverdale Crossover

Dating back to the debut of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018, fans have wondered if the series and its characters could cross over with fellow Archie Comics series Riverdale, with creator of both series Robert Aguirre-Sacasa noting that such an event would only occur if it would propel a story or characters forward as opposed to creating an event merely for a gimmick. The creator did note that he is as much of a fan of all of these characters as audiences, so while he won’t rule out such an event, it would have to be earned by the narrative.

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the limited episode orders of Sabrina possibly preventing a crossover. “If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

Both series are inspired by Archie Comics, making a potential crossover quite possible, but the much more grounded nature of the events of Riverdale, no matter how gruesome, doesn’t entirely align with the tone of the Netflix series. Sabrina, on the other hand, has regularly delved into the world of the supernatural, allowing characters to visit other realities and planes of existence, though a majority of it takes place in the town of Greendale. The Netflix series has even made references to various elements of this shared universe, including mentions of Riverdale itself, in addition to local landmarks.

What makes it seem unlikely that Riverdale characters could appear in Sabrina is that the first seasons consisted of 10 episodes each, while the upcoming third season consists of only eight episodes. This limited landscape would make it seem highly doubtful that a familiar face would drop by the series while Sabrina attempted to tell its own compelling narrative, but with Riverdale‘s seasons now consisting of 22 episodes, there’s a lot more opportunity to feature Sabrina references, if only in a limited capacity.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three debuts on Netflix on January 24th.

