Riverdale Star KJ Apa Reveals He’s Having First Child With Clara Berry

Riverdale star KJ Apa is going to be a father. The actor, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit CW drama, has announced that he and his partner Clara Berry were expecting a baby with a wordless post that shows them lounging on a couch, Berry’s pregnant belly visible. Berry, a fashion model, took to her own Instagram account to share a number of photos of herself, as well. The pair took their relationship public in August, after rumors of a relationship started to buzz. Apa made it Instagram official with a series of tastefully-shot nude photos of Berry.

The two have kept details mostly private, although there had been rumors as early as last February that they were an item, so it’s likely that they have been a couple for over a year. As a result, while Apa might play the lead on Riverdale, it has generally been co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart whose love lives have made headlines outside of the show.

Riverdale came back for a fifth season in February, and this year has included a time-jump that has brought the ages of the characters more in line with those of the actors who play them. Archie is now a firefighter, and his long-standing relationship with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a thing of the past.

Originally, the time jump would have been set up by the season four finale — and that might have been a little more gratifying for hardcore fans since longtime cast members Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich both left the show before the start of season five — but there wasn’t much to be done about it, since season five had to be cut short when production was stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually every series on The CW had to finish out their previous season at the start of this one, before moving on to the planned 2020-2021 TV season storylines. The notable exception was DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which has a shorter season than most of The CW’s other primetime originals.

Riverdale is currently on hiatus and will return to close out its season over the summer. When it airs, Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.