Cheers Stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson Launch New Interview Podcast

Where Everybody Knows Your Name will give Danson and Harrelson a chance to hang out and go in depth with fellow entertainment industry luminaries.

Ted Danson will launch a new interview podcast, intermittently co-hosted with his Cheers co-star Woody Harrelson, next month. The show, titled Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes), is set to launch on SiriusXM and Team Coco, the Conan O'Brien-led podcast network and digital media company, next month. Longtime fans of Team Coco's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend might know just what an impressive feat it is to get Danson podcasting, because the The Good Place star had a hilariously difficult time getting his internet and camera working during his appearance on O'Brien's top-rated interview show.

Despite the title, and the pair's shared history as stars on one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, Where Everybody Knows Your Name won't be a Cheers rewatch podcast in the vein of so many celebrity shows currently flooding the podcast market. Instead it will use the iconography of the show to launch broader conversations about culture and entertainment.

"Though I've always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I've found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation," Danson said in a statement. "With this podcast, we'll do just that. And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we'll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can't wait for you to listen."

The best part about doing this podcast is that it's given me an excuse to hang out with Ted," Harrelson added. "Sure, we'll talk with interesting guests, and sure we'll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I'm glad listeners will be able to join us for that."

Cheers ran for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1993, and spun off the wildly popular Frasier, which got another 11 seasons and was recently revived at Paramount+. Danson starred as Sam Malone, the bar's owner and main bartender, for the duration of the series, while Harrelson joined the show as Woody Boyd at the start of the fourth season in 1985, replacing the late Nicholas Colasanto, who had played Cheers's backup bartender until he passed away.

According to Variety, which first broke the news of the show, guests on Where Everybody Knows Your Name are set to include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O'Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short and Mary Steenburgen.