Riverdale Star Teases "Different Dimensions" in Series Finale

Riverdale is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season, and it has been taking some of its biggest swings yet. The Archie Comics-inspired The CW series decided to jump back in time to the 1950s in these final episodes, and the results have been something that fans had to see to believe. Still, there has been the question of whether or not Riverdale will bounce back to the canon of the present day — and it sounds like the answer will be equally unexpected. While speaking to TVLine, Riverdale star Madchen Amick confirmed that although the show doesn't "get out of the 1950s" in the final episodes, it will explore a multiverse of sorts, in order to provide a satisfying ending for viewers.

"You'll experience the characters in different… dimensions [that will allow for] a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s," Amick revealed.

Why Is Riverdale's Final Season Set in the 1950s?

As Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com earlier this year, the time jump allowed for the show to uniquely get back to the Archie Comics heyday of the 1950s.

"It is true, though the Archie started publishing much earlier than the 1950s, the decade that most people associate with Archie comics is the 1950s for whatever reason," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950. Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing, absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

He continued, "The other big thing that felt really resonant is the 1950s were when the modern idea of the teenager was born. Teenagers really didn't ... Teenagers as we know them, and as consumers of popular culture, as consumers of movies and television and comic books and things like that, that really ... The birth of the American of the modern American teenager was the 1950s as well. So, it felt like, "Oh, well that's Archie." I mean, that is Archie. So, it felt like this is the time period, this is actually the time period. So those were also things that kind of resonated with us and why we landed on this time period. Also later ... and the world is roiling later in the '60s with counterculture, with the civil rights movement, with the sort of a gay liberation movement and things like that. And it felt like in terms of our thematic, which is the wholesome sweet innocent facade, and then the darker, more dangerous, more fraught themes and issues bubbling underneath, it felt like the '50s sort of suited that to a T."

What Is Season 7 of Riverdale About?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

