‘Riverdale’ Synopsis Released for “Chapter Twenty-Nine: Primary Colors”

On the night DC and Warner Bros. Television premiere Krypton on Syfy, fans still watching Riverdale instead will have a showdown between Jughead and Hiram Lodge to look forward to.

Also, the show’s first celebrity stunt casting in the form of Andy Cohen, the TV personality who also played himself on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

He will be squaring off with another guest star, ’80s movie icon Molly Ringwald, who reprises her role as Archie’s mom.

The CW has released the official synopsis for the episode, titled “Chapter Twenty-Nine: Primary Colors,” which you can see below.

A HOUSE DIVIDED — In the aftermath of Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) newly announced plans for Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) resorts to drastic measures to voice his opposition.

After making her own big announcement, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) friend Andy Cohen (guest star Andy Cohen) comes to town to lend a hand. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) goes against her parent’s wishes to keep a low profile when she decides to run for student council president.

Elsewhere, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) arrives in Riverdale just as tensions between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa) reach a breaking point. Finally, following a series of mysterious events, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) begins to fear that someone is out to get her.

Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by James DeWille.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Twenty-Nine: Primary Colors” will premiere