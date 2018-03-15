‘Riverdale’: The Blossom Family Has Some Major Bombshells in “There Will Be Blood”

Spoilers ahead for “Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood,” tonight’s episode of Riverdale.

Tonight on Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood” opens with the revelation that Clifford Blossom had left an elaborate, secret will and things only got crazier from there for the family.

The will was to be read in the presence of a number of individuals, whose identities were to be kept secret until the time of the reading.

Later, the will reading proved to be full primarily of Blossom family members (along with Toni Topaz, Cheryl’s girlfriend, who was there for moral support) and Coopers. The will left Penelope the house, while it divided the balance of the estate in half, with one half to be provided to Jason and Cheryl.

The other half, it revealed, woudl be split evenly between anyone who could prove that they had Blossom blood in their veins. This seems likely to serve as a nifty plot device for the remainder of the seasons, as various characters learn that they are or are not related to the Blossoms.

Chic Cooper, meanwhile, continued to be an enigma.

Why does he count for this story? Well, because once it was revealed there was plenty of money to be had by proving one’s relationship to the Blossom family, he fabricated a fear of needles in order to get out of giving blood, saying that he would be willing to forego his share in the family fortune. Betty snuck into his bathroom, recovered a piece of used dental floss, and used it to get tested — coming up negative for Blossom blood.

The craziest part, though, was what appeared to be the reappearance of Clifford himself at the will reading. Cheryl fainted, and when she woke back up it was explained to her that it was not in fact Clifford, but his long-lost twin brother Claudius.

Claudius, meanwhile, seems to be the third man with Blossom Blood to have some kind of relationship with Penelope, as the pair sat in her bedroom near the end of the episode, while Cheryl lingered in the hallway listening in. It turns out he is not nearly as friendly and all-American as he was presented, and he has plans to kill both Nana Blossom and Cheryl in order to reclaim as much of the Blossom fortune as he can.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

