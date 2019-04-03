There’s No New ‘Riverdale’ Tonight

Last week’s Riverdale left fans with a shocking reveal about the mysterious cult that has drawn most of the town into its clutches. Both Cheryl and Alice told Betty that The Farm allowed them to see and speak with their dead loved ones — specifically Jason for Cheryl and, for Alice, her dead son. It’s a major development, one that could have serious supernatural implications for the series, but if fans were hoping to find out more about The Farm’s ability to communicate with the dead, they’re out of luck this week.

The CW is not airing a new episode of Riverdale tonight. The series is on a brief hiatus and will return on April 17. Instead of Riverdale, the network is replaying the fifth season premiere of Jane the Virgin.

When Riverdale does return in a couple of weeks, it will see Archie return to the boxing ring as Jughead and FP work together to try to find the source of drugs working their way through Riverdale. The episode will also get back to Betty’s attempts to save her mother from The Farm and she may just have a new ally on that front. Now that Cheryl has been hooked in by the cult, Toni may be looking to take on The Farm, too.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, “Jawbreaker”, below.

“REMATCH — When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes one last attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from The Farm’s grip, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) behavior. Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Patterson & Arabella Anderson.”

The episode, as does nearly every episode of Riverdale, takes its name form a movie — often either a noir, horror, or teen movie. “Chapter Fifty-Two: Jawbreaker” takes its title from the cult-hit 1999 crime-comedy in which an exclusive clique of teenage socialites accidentally murders their best friend, Liz (Charlotte Ayanna), on the morning of her birthday, the three girls responsible — Courtney (Rose McGowan), Julie (Rebecca Gayheart) and Marcie (Julie Benz) — conspire to hide the truth. As the trio make over nerdy reject Fern Mayo (Judy Greer) and groom her to take Liz’s place, crack police Detective Vera Cruz (Pam Grier) launches an investigation that will turn Reagan High School upside down. It will be interesting to see how Riverdale’s application of that film’s title works out.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Two: Jawbreaker” will premiere on April 17.

