‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes”

Betty walks around the Cooper house, where she is annoyed and overwhelmed by Chic.

Cheryl asks Penelope if she’s still being a sex worker. Penelope blames Cheryl for driving Hal Cooper away, ridicules her, and then hopes she has a good day at school.

Hiram invites Veronica and Archie to use his cabin for the weekend, and suggests they invite Betty and Jughead as well. They accept, as long as Andre doesn’t chaperone.

Hiram pulls Archie aside, and explains that the weekend away is so Veronica doesn’t see him having a meeting with the other mob families. He then says that Andre will be there nearby.

Jughead and FP try to figure out how to avoid moving out of the trailer park.

Kevin invites Moose to see a movie, and he suggests Kevin come along with him and Midge.

Veronica and Archie invite Betty and Jughead to the cabin, and they reluctantly accept. Cheryl invites herself along, but Veronica explains that it’s a romantic trip.

Betty pulls Jughead aside, asking why he was so willing to accept the invitation. Jughead explains that he wants information from Veronica for his article with Hiram. Betty asks that he help make the weekend go well, because she needs the escape from Chic. He accepts.

Jughead waits in the Cooper house, where he meets Chic. He awkwardly brings up the murder, and threatens Jughead to never tell anyone about it. Betty comes downstairs and they leave as Chic watches suspiciously.

The Core Four arrive at the cabin. Archie gets everyone’s bags from Andre, and notices that he has a gun in his uniform.

Veronica gives everyone a tour of the cabin.

Cheryl calls Jughead, and tells him about Archie and Betty’s kiss. He gets upset.

Cheryl hangs up the phone in the school bathroom only for Toni to walk in. Toni confronts her about what she said to Jughead, and tries to console her, but Cheryl gets upset and leaves.

Archie and Veronica wonder if Betty and Jughead will break up over this revelation. Veronica thanks him for telling her about it when he did. The two of them begin kissing.

Jughead asks Betty why she didn’t tell him about the kiss earlier. Jughead reveals that he used to be intimidated by Archie and Betty being so close. They then hear Veronica and Archie’s bed creaking upstairs, and begin laughing about it.

Betty and Jughead go downstairs and tell Archie and Veronica that they’re OK. Veronica then makes them drinks. Jughead begins pestering Veronica about Hiram, but Betty tries to stop him. Veronica sees that they’re stressed, and suggests that all four of them go to the hot tub.

The four of them sit in the hot tub. Veronica explains how hesitant she felt about the kiss, and suggests that she and Jughead kiss to level the playing field. He agrees, and they begin making out to Archie and Betty’s dismay.

Jughead and Betty are in their bedroom. She jokes that Archie and Jughead are the only ones who haven’t kissed, causing Jughead to ask about her and Veronica’s kiss. Betty asks if Jughead enjoyed his kiss with Veronica, and then reemerges in her Dark Betty wardrobe.

Archie frustratedly works out while Veronica tries to console him about the kiss. She tries to get him to go to bed, but they are interrupted by Betty and Jughead’s bed creaking above them.

The next morning, Veronica watches Archie cut wood in the forest. He walks away to meet Andre in the woods, and Veronica confronts them both. Archie tells her the truth, and Veronica tells Andre to leave. She announces that she and Betty are going into town to get away from Archie.

Josie walks in on Sierra and Sheriff Keller talking. He leaves, and Josie confronts Sierra about her affair. Sierra reveals that her husband knows about the affair, and that they might try to get a divorce after Josie graduates.

Archie and Jughead sit in the woods. Jughead mentions Betty and Veronica’s kiss, which also surprises Archie. Archie apologizes for kissing Betty, and Jughead accepts his apology, and kind of hints that it’s confusing considering how close they are.

Josie meets with Kevin at Pop’s, and tells him the truth about their parents. He then confronts Sheriff Keller.

Veronica and Betty shop at one of the stores in town. Veronica begins flirting with the store clerk, but Betty tells her not to.

Veronica and Betty return home. Veronica reconciles with Archie, as long as he promises to not go behind her back with Hiram.

FP calls Jughead and reveals that Hiram bought the trailer park and paid everyone’s debt. Jughead confronts Veronica about it, and accuses Hiram of buying up the South Side for some sort of ulterior motive. Archie tells Jughead that he should just accept it.

Sierra confronts Josie for telling the truth about her and Sheriff Keller’s affair.

Moose and Midge see Kevin at Pop’s. They invite him to sit with them. Midge tries to find Kevin a date to the movie, but he says he’s fine. Midge asks how Moose and Kevin first became friends, and they awkwardly provide a response.

Cheryl watches Penelope welcome a suitor to their house.

Josie walks up to Kevin at the movie theater, and apologizes for telling him the truth.

Toni walks up to Cheryl outside the movie theater. Cheryl tells her the truth about what’s going on in her life, and Toni invites her to accompany her to the movie. The two of them sit together at the movie.

The Core Four play Monopoly. Betty gets a call from Alice, who reveals that Hiram just bought the Riverdale Register. Betty asks if she knew that was going to happen, but Veronica denies it. The four of them argue only to be interrupted by a group of robbers breaking into the house. They ask for Veronica’s purse, and she follows one of the robbers upstairs to get it.

She recognizes him as the guy from the general store, and presses a hidden button in her bedroom.

They go downstairs, where the robbers continue to threaten them. Suddenly, the phone rings — it’s the security company, who were triggered by Veronica’s silent alarm. The robbers flee, but the main one grabs Veronica’s locket in the process.

Archie chases the robber into the woods and pins him down. Andre shows up and tells Archie to leave, promising that he will take it from there. Archie walks away and hears a gunshot in the distance.

Kevin and Josie meet with their parents at Pop’s, trying to mend the situation as well as they can.

Toni asks Cheryl about how she cried during the movie. Cheryl reveals that she related to part of it, because she was in love with a girl in middle school, and Penelope chastised her for it. Toni comforts Cheryl.

The Core Four sit at Pop’s, reflecting on what just happened. Archie gets the four of them to hold hands.

Archie meets with Hiram, who says that Archie made the right choice in the woods. Hiram asks if he was bothered by Andre killing the robber. Archie explains how hesitant he was to stop the Black Hood initially, and Hiram tells him not to worry. He then hands Archie Veronica’s missing locket.

Jughead drops Betty off at home, telling her to be careful around Chic. He leaves, and Betty stands around, hesitant.