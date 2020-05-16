Roswell, New Mexico: "American Woman" Photos Released

The CW has released official photos for "American Woman", the tenth episode of Roswell, New Mexico's second season set to air on Monday, May 18th. The past has been a significant factor on The CW series this season and will continue to be so in the episode. Isobel (Lily Cowles), Michael (Michael Vlamis), and Max (Nathan Parsons) continue to look into their history as they also seek answers about Maria's (Heather Hemmens) health after discovering that the government experimented on her grandmother. However, the photos also show that the past comes into play for Liz (Jeanine Mason) as well -- perhaps even the man she left behind when she returned to Roswell.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

SECRETS OF THE PAST — After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up. Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "American Woman" airs on May 18th.