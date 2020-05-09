Roswell, New Mexico: "American Woman" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "American Woman", the tenth episode of Roswell, New Mexico's second season set to air on Monday, May 18th. The past has played a significant role this season with Isobel (Lily Cowles), Michael (Michael Vlamis), and Max (Nathan Parsons) looking for answers about who they are and where they're from as well as for answers about how that past intersects with the people they love. Recently, it was revealed that Maria (Heather Hemmens) may be dealing with generational impact of experiments the government carried out on her grandmother related to alien powers and from the sounds of things, there may be even further connections to be explored.

Earlier this season, the series explored the 1947 UFO crash that brought the aliens to Earth, showing how Nora (Kayla Ewell) and Louise (Cassandra Jean Amell) survived the crash and escape Tripp and the military with the pods appearing to contain Michael, Isobel, and Max (Nathan Parsons). While Nora died at Caulfield in Season 1 after decades of confinement and experimentation, Michael recently learned that Nora and Louise managed to remain hidden at the Long farm for a year.

And it sounds like there are more secrets for the past to relinquish. From the sound of the synopsis, it looks like the next twist in the story will begin to explore Alex's (Tyler Blackburn) family's connections to the alien story -- something that appears to go beyond his great uncle Tripp Manes, who was directly involved with the UFO crash response.

Outside of the aliens, Liz (Jeanine Mason) will also have her own challenges with the past to face. Another element of the season has been the efforts for her father, Arturo (Carlos Compean) to become a permanent resident, but it seems like things may not go quite so smoothly on that front, prompting Liz to have to deal with someone from her own past to help her father.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

SECRETS OF THE PAST — After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up. Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "American Woman" airs on May 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.