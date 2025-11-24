Rupert Grint Addresses the Harry Potter Reboot’s New Ron Weasley & Whether He’d Ever Return to the Role

Ever since he first stepped into the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, Rupert Grint has been a global megastar. Though he has been considerably less prolific than his former co-stars, Grint has enjoyed a reasonably successful career post-Harry Potter. Despite having made appearances in various movies and TV shows since his role in the franchise ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011, Grint has never fully become detached from his iconic turn as Ron Weasley by the general public. However, the cast of the Harry Potter TV remake will see a new actor, Alastair Stout, step into the shoes of Harry’s red-headed friend, and Grint has addressed his Ron Weasley successor.

Speaking with the BBC, Rupert Grint has revealed that he got in touch with Stout when he was cast. “I wrote him a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were,” he said. “It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience,” he added. Additionally, Grint was asked about the prospect of returning as Ron Weasley, after his Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton featured as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. “Maybe in the future. Never say never,” he replied. However, he then added, “For now, I think as much as I loved it, I’m enjoying stepping outside of that world.”

Rupert Grint’s career has been defined by his portrayal of Ron Weasley, despite his tenure in the role ending more than a decade ago. His face is one that many instantly equate with the character, and he is widely beloved among fans of the Harry Potter franchise. And, though he seemed to dismiss any imminent appearance as Ron, he didn’t rule it out entirely, which many will feel encouraged by.

Grint added in the interview that he understands he’ll never step out of Ron’s shadow, but that he’s okay with it. Considering the franchise continues to go strong, with the Harry Potter remake making changes from the movies, Grint’s chances to remain involved in Ron’s story certainly seem high. Tom Felton’s success in returning as Draco Malfoy on Broadway is also an encouraging sign, as it may see similar offers made to other cast members in the future, and Grint certainly seems open to it.

What’s more, Grint’s support of Alastair Stout as the new Ron is both heartwarming and positive for fans of the franchise. Knowing that the original actor wishes his replacement well is, of course, good news, but his admission that he hopes it’s the same positive experience he had is equally great. It seems that Ron Weasley’s story is in safe hands, even if Grint has admitted he hasn’t completely ruled out a return somewhere down the track.

