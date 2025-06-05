Harry Potter Star Tom Felton To Return As Draco Malfoy (But There’s a Catch)

Tom Felton is making a return to his iconic role as Harry Potter‘s arch-nemesis, Draco Malfoy. Harry Potter news has been rampant the last couple of months, with HBO developing a Harry Potter series with an all-new cast playing the likes of Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Of course, Harry Potter was a juggernaut on the big screen, as fans got to witness eight feature films that saw Felton portray Draco Malfoy. Who will play the character in the Harry Potter TV series is up in the air, but Felton will step into the role once again, but on Broadway.

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has cast Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy. HarryPotterThePlay.com has information on dates, with Felton appearing from November 11th through March 22, 2026, at New York City’s Lyric Theatre. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of the original series. Tom Felton would be the first Harry Potter original actor to make an appearance in the Broadway play. Draco Malfoy, along with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, are now adults who have sent their children off to attend Hogwarts Academy.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Tom Felton said in a statement. “It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Fans can sign up for ticket presales, which are sure to go quickly. Tickets open to the general public on June 12th at 11 a.m. ET.

Tom Felton recently commented on HBO’s Harry Potter revival, and while he doesn’t want to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy, he’d be comfortable just being an extra on the production. During a recent visit to the newly opened Harry Potter Shop in Chicago, Felton shared his thoughts about the upcoming adaptation. While many fans might expect original cast members to feel territorial about their iconic roles, the 37-year-old actor has displayed nothing but excitement about welcoming newcomers to the magical universe that shaped his career.

“I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra,” Felton told Entertainment Weekly, showing his willingness to participate in a modest capacity. He further elaborated on his plans during an interview with Jake’s Takes, saying he looks forward to surprising whoever is cast as the new Draco.

“There will be a trailer or a dressing room with the word Draco Malfoy on again. I look forward to surprising whoever the youngster is… Definitely 100%, not for advice, but just to say enjoy it,” Felton explained.

