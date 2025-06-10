Every Actor Cast In HBO’s Harry Potter Remake So Far (& Who They’re Playing)

A new live-action adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series was confirmed to be in development in 2023, and several actors have now been revealed to be appearing in the new TV series. Being produced by HBO, the new Harry Potter series has the potential to reach the success of shows such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Westworld, and more. Planned for seven seasons, with each season adapting one book from the series, Harry Potter can explore the source material in more detail than the generation-defining and hugely-successful movie franchise.

The first cast member for the new Harry Potter TV series was confirmed in February 2025 and, since then, even more actors have been revealed to be starring in the series. This includes the titular Harry Potter himself, as well as his two closest friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who were previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. Originally projected to premiere in 2026, it’s now uncertain exactly when we’ll see Harry Potter hit our screens, but recent cast reveals have audiences very excited about the upcoming adaptation.

Rowling’s Harry Potter book series was previously adapted into a series of eight movies starring Radcliffe as the titular Boy Who Lived. Released between 2001 and 2011, some have argued that it’s too soon for the books to be adapted into live-action yet again. However, a TV reboot offers the opportunity for previously-unseen parts of the books to be brought to the screen, and following the massive success of previous HBO shows, it’s very likely that the new Harry Potter series will follow suit. This is especially true with these incredible actors joining the cast of the upcoming series.

1) John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

The first actor to be confirmed for the new Harry Potter series was John Lithgow, who will be debuting as Hogwarts’ headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, known for roles in Interstellar, The Old Man, Conclave, and more, so, despite being American, he is a fine choice to take over the role of Dumbledore from the late Michael Gambon. Lithgow has confirmed he will work with a dialect coach and has been researching the books prior to his debut as Dumbledore, so he will surely make for a fantastic wizard.

Albus Dumbledore was portrayed by Richard Harris in the first two Harry Potter movies, prior to the actor’s passing in 2002. In the more recent Fantastic Beasts film series, prequels to the movies, Jude Law portrayed the Hogwarts professor, though it seems Lithgow will take the character back to his roots as the elderly, wise headmaster of the Hogwarts school. Lithgow might be a predictable choice for Dumbledore, but he is a fantastic actor, so will no doubt bring something new and interesting to the well-known character.

2) Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

It must have been hard to find an actor capable of taking over from the iconic Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, a Hogwarts professor with an age-old connection to the Potter family. Unfortunately, Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Snape has been marred with undue and ridiculous controversy. Some have pointed out, however, that Essiedu’s casting means the young James Potter will have been bullying a young Black child in the 1970s, which seriously changes the dynamic of Snape’s connection to the Potters, but Essiedu is an extremely talented actor, so this will surely be handled with care and thoughtfulness.

3) Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Alongside Lithgow, Janet McTeer is one of the most acclaimed actors to be joining the Harry Potter series, taking over the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall from the late Dame Maggie Smith. McTeer is best known for roles in Tumbleweeds, Albert Nobbs (both of which earned her Oscar nominations), Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and Ozark. She is a fantastic dramatic actor, so is an inspired choice to take over as McGonagall, the head of Hogwarts’ Gryffindor House and the school’s deputy headmistress. McTeer is a popular choice for the role of McGonagall – more than can be said for other cast members.

4) Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane’s passing in 2022 was a hugely emotional loss for all Harry Potter franchise fans, but there may be nobody more perfect to take over the role of Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid than Nick Frost. Best known for his frequent collaborations with Simon Pegg, and for roles in Attack the Block and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Frost is a brilliant choice for the warm, loving, and funny ally to Potter, Weasley, and Granger. Frost’s casting in Harry Potter led to backlash from his own fans, but Frost has put their concerns to rest in a new interview with Deadline.

“She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine,” said Frost in regards to backlash from trans-rights advocates for his casting in a project so closely associated with J. K. Rowling, who has been vocal about her gender-critical opinions. “They just don’t align in any way, shape, or form… But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.” Frost’s comments assure his fans he does not align himself with Rowling’s own opinions, perhaps making space for audiences to simply enjoy his performance as Hagrid without preconceptions.

5) Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse is a fantastic choice to take over from David Bradley as the bumbling and ill-tempered caretaker of Hogwarts, Argus Filch. Whitehouse is best known as a comedy actor in projects such as Harry & Paul, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, and The Death of Stalin, so he now has the chance to bring his comedic talents to this brilliant role. Whitehouse’s Filch will surely be accompanied by his pet cat, Mrs. Norris, just as Bradley’s caretaker was in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

6) Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

With only one other on-screen role as a soldier in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Academy Award-winning The Favourite, Luke Thallon is the perfect unknown actor to debut as Professor Quirinus Quirrell in the Harry Potter TV series. He’s had much more experience on-stage, which suggests Thallon will bring an exciting theatricality and drama to the role previously played by Ian Hart. Harry Potter fans know exactly what comes of Quirrell, implying Thallon will only appear for one season of the rebooted series prior to the introduction of Harry Potter’s greatest foe.

7) Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

One of the most recent actors to be cast in the Harry Potter series, so far, is Bertie Carvel, who will be appearing in the TV reboot as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge. Portrayed by the late Robert Hardy in the film series, Fudge repeatedly makes controversial and, frankly, stupid decisions that often create obstacles for Harry Potter, including removing Dumbledore as Hogwarts headmaster, refusing to believe Lord Voldemort had returned, and making Dolores Umbridge a teacher at Hogwarts. Carvel, known for dramatic roles in Doctor Foster, The Sister, and The Crown, will deliver a powerful and commanding performance as Cornelius Fudge.

8) Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Warner Bros. Discovery announced a slew of new Harry Potter cast members in a statement released on June 9th. This confirmed the appearance of a number of students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including Seamus Finnigan, who will be played by young Irish actor Leo Earley. Finnigan was played by Devon Murray in the Harry Potter film series, who went on to become a firm ally to Harry Potter and a brave fighter during the battle against Voldemort.

9) Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Another Hogwarts student confirmed to be appearing in the first season of HBO’s Harry Potter is Parvati Patil, typically a witch of Indian heritage who becomes best friends with Lavender Brown and attends the Yule Ball with Harry Potter during their fourth year at Hogwarts. Patil was portrayed by Shefali Chowdhury in the Harry Potter movies, but will instead by played by young British actor Alessia Leoni in the TV reboot. Patil won’t be the only half of her best friendship set to debut in the series.

10) Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Sienna Moosah has been confirmed to be portraying Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter series, completing the duo with Parvati Patil. While Patil forms a brief romance with Harry Potter, Lavender Brown’s affections turn to Ron Weasley. Brown was previously played by actor and comedian Jessica Cave, but the character was pretty one-note, so it’s exciting to think about what new directions Lavender Brown can be taken in with Moosah’s debut in the Harry Potter series.

11) Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Katherine Parkinson is well-known as one of the staple’s of British comedy, especially after her long-running role in The IT Crowd, and further appearances in projects such as Inside No. 9, Doc Martin, Sherlock, and more. This experience in comedy and drama roles will make Parkinson perfect as Molly Weasley, the matriarch of the Weasley family who was previously played by Dame Julie Walters in the Harry Potter movies. Molly is the second member of the Weasley clan to be cast in the Harry Potter TV reboot, following Ron himself, so the family’s other members will surely be announced soon.

12) Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Bel Powley put herself on the map as a teenager in CBBC action series MI High, but has since taken more dramatic and mature roles in projects including Mary Shelley, The King of Staten Island, Masters of the Air, and The Morning Show. Powley will be making her debut in the Harry Potter series as Petunia Dursley, Harry Potter’s aunt who has been raising him since his parents’ deaths. Petunia, previously played by Fiona Shaw, is a crucial part of Harry Potter’s early stories, as she and her husband have been hiding his magical heritage from him.

13) Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

There can’t be Petunia without Vernon. Daniel Rigby, known for roles in Black Mirror, Eric and Ernie, Flowers, and the live-action Snow White adaptation, will bring some entirely new textures to Vernon Dursley than his previous incarnation. In the movies, Vernon was portrayed by the late Richard Griffiths, but this version of the character was very different from the Vernon of the original novels. Rigby’s iteration can be more faithful to the source material while also capturing the essence of Griffiths’ incredible performance as Harry Potter’s hateful uncle.

14) Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Two of the most exciting new cast members to be announced for the Harry Potter TV series are the two primary members of the Malfoy family, Draco Malfoy and his father, Lucius. Previously played by Jason Isaacs, this new Lucius Malfoy, a Death Eater (though he eventually defected), will be portrayed by British actor and musician Johnny Flynn. Known for roles in Lovesick, Emma, One Life, and Ripley, among others, Flynn is a classical and theatrical performer, which will infuse his Lucius Malfoy with some incredibly commanding and intimidating tones.

15) Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

With a long-running rivalry against Harry Potter that persists throughout almost all of the novels and movies, Draco Malfoy is one of the most important characters set to appear in the TV reboot. Lox Pratt has been confirmed to be cast as the Slytherin student, previously known for his role in the Lord of the Flies TV remake. Pratt is taking over from Tom Felton, who has recently revealed he’ll appear in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reprising his role of Draco, but Pratt will bring more youthful and modern textures to the iconic Harry Potter villain.

16) Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

At the end of May, HBO confirmed the casting for the three main characters in the Harry Potter series. Hermione Granger, previously played by Emma Watson in the film series, will be portrayed by Arabella Stanton in the TV series. This will be Stanton’s first on-screen role after appearing in Matilda the Musical and Starlight Express on-stage, so she’ll surely be bringing some theatricality and energy to the role of Granger. It was reported that 32,000 children auditioned for the three main roles in the Harry Potter series, so these will surely be breakout roles for Stanton and her castmates.

17) Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Similarly to Arabella Stanton, the Harry Potter TV series will make the live-action debut for Alastair Stout, who will be debuting as Ron Weasley. Ron, a member of the huge Weasley family and Harry Potter’s closest friend, was previously played by Rupert Grint in the film series. It’s unclear who will be playing the rest of the Weasley family, including the likes of Molly and Arthur, twins Fred and George, and Ginny, but Stout has the perfect look for Ron Weasley, so it will be very exciting to see this unique clan of magic-users reintroduced for modern audiences.

18) Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Now for the main event. Previously played by Daniel Radcliffe in the film series, Harry Potter himself will now be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin. McLaughlin is set to star opposite upcoming Hagrid actor Nick Frost in Sky Original comedy Grow, and will appear in BBC series Gifted, about a group of Scottish teens with superpowers. McLaughlin has also appeared in a stage production of Macbeth opposite Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes, so making the move to Harry Potter in a role as notable as the Boy Who Lived himself is the perfect next step for the up-and-coming young actor.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” stated Harry Potter series executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod in a joint statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.” We’re still waiting for casting news for the roles of Lord Voldemort, Sirius Black, Draco Malfoy, and more, so more surprises will surely be on the horizon.”

The Harry Potter HBO series is targeting a 2026 premiere.