Ryan Reynolds and Peloton Team Up For Video Response to Sex and the City Controversy

And just like that, Ryan Reynolds and Peloton have once again found themselves trending together in the middle of the holiday season. In 2019, after Peloton made a controversial commercial about a woman being given a Peloton bike for Christmas, Reynolds cast the same actress to make a commercial about Aviation Gin. This year, rather than work in opposition, Peloton and Reynolds have joined forces, united against a common enemy: Sex and the City.

Sex in the City‘s sequel series, And Just Like That, recently debuted on HBO Max, and the premiere featured a twist that killed off Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big. The character, played by Chris Noth, died of a heart attack after riding a Peloton, and the twist actually saw the real-life stock of the stationary bike company take a pretty hard hit. In response to the stock drop, Peloton recruited North and Reynolds to make an ad, confirming that regular cycling is healthy for the heart. You can take a look at the new ad below.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXZT-QfpveU/?utm_medium=copy_link

The commercial shows Noth on the couch next to actress Jess King, who actually plays Big’s Peloton instructor on the show. He asks if she wants to go for another ride on the bikes, saying that “life is too short” not to do what you love.

Reynolds eventually comes in with the voiceover, and his opening line is more than fitting. He starts his quick monologue about the health benefits of regular cycling with the phrase “and just like that,” taking yet another jab at the new Sex and the City series. He ends the same monologue by saying that Noth is indeed alive.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Reynolds says in the commercial. “Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

Many fans noticed the ad when Reynolds posted it on Sunday, which made folks wonder if it was something official or if he was just taking another chance to make jokes related to popular cycling machines. However, Peloton also shared the new ad to its social media channels, confirming that it had a hand in the production of the commercial as well.

