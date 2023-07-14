San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Bags Include Family Guy, Percy Jackson, and More

Ahead of this year's San Diego Comic-Con International event, the con has confirmed that Disney Entertainment Television is the sponsor for this year's bags. Fans at SDCC will be able to pick up their bags next week during the con, all of which feature some fan-favorite shows, including:

ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Disney+, Freeform, FX, and Hulu take over the San Diego Comic-Con Convention Center with the Disney Entertainment Booth (Booth #4229) featuring autograph signings and activities including distribution of exclusive 2023 Poster Tubes, collectible mini-posters, premium giveaways, and exclusive merchandise from the "Hulu Animayhem" store. Previously, Hulu announced its new sub-brand "Hulu Animayhem," which puts a spotlight on the robust Adult Animation Anime library, and super-serves their fans in a way that only Hulu can. "Hulu Animayhem" will also show up in a major way at San Diego Comic-Con next weekend. Taking over the Bayfront Parking Lot, the activation will take fans on a fully immersive journey that transports them through a 2D experience putting them right in the center of their favorite show.

Many plans for this year's San Diego Comic-Con have been cancelled outright by the Writers' Guild and Actors Guild strikes, including many notable panels that were announced by the event.