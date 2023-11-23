How Gabriel Iglesias Brought His Love of Christmas to The Santa Clauses Season 2

Fluffy and his character in The Santa Clauses have more in common than you might think.

Santa Claus may be Father Christmas, but Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is looking to take over as the face of the holiday. In the second season of Disney's The Santa Clauses, the beloved comedian plays Kris Kringle, a Christmas super-fan who runs a themed amusement park called Santopolis. Kris quite literally eats, sleeps, and breathes Christmas. As it turns out, that role wasn't too much of a stretch for Iglesias.

Following the season debut of The Santa Clauses earlier this month, ComicBook.com spoke with Iglesias about his role in the show. He admitted to being something of a fanatic about Christmas, revealing that he has much more in common with Kris Kringle than you might think.

"Well, first of all, Christmas is my favorite holiday. It's my favorite time of year," Iglesias told us. "I enjoy the decorations. I like driving through neighborhoods that just go all out, and they're the same ones that usually give up the big candy during Halloween. That's what I've noticed. I'm one of those people that actually loves being at the mall. I don't like the fighting over parking part but I do like being in the mall and everybody's just in a different, cool vibe. I'm very much the Santa type. So I'm the giver. I'm the Santa during that time. And doing this series was a lot of fun for me.

"So every day showing up on the set — you can tell my eye gravitates quickly to certain things, gravitates toward certain things, and Christmas is one of those things. On set you are consumed with Christmas. No matter what direction you look, you are in this world. And so I thought that was really cool. You should charge [to come to the set], you really should. You can get your money back for this set if you just charge and open it to the public."

What Is The Santa Clauses Season 2 About?

The second season of The Santa Clauses is all about the family, as Scott/Santa decides that the business of Christmas should be kept in his actual family. you can check out the synopsis below!

"In the series' sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

New episodes of The Santa Clauses debut on Disney+ every Wednesday.